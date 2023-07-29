Short Interest in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Expands By 29.6%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 995,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.