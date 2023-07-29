Short Interest in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Grows By 26.3%

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,610,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 13,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 3.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.