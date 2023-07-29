Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 46.1%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BSQR stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Friday. 7,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,487. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

