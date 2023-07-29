Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Rises By 150.0%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRG. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,420,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,568 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 770,254 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 80.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 979,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 435,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 590,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRG remained flat at $10.51 during trading on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

