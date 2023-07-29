Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Rises By 34.6%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Stock Up 1.2 %

CIBEY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,051. Commercial International Bank has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

