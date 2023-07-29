Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 39.4%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 30th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of DACHF remained flat at $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Daicel has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $8.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.
