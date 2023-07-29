Short Interest in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Increases By 23.3%

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Storage Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 28,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,971. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage ( NASDAQ:DTST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

