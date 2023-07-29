Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Increases By 39.3%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Destiny Media Technologies stock remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.21. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.89%.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

