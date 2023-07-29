Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Expands By 19.1%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 2,930,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

