Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Increases By 111.8%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 32,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,224. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

East Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:EJPRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

