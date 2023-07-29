Short Interest in Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Decreases By 18.1%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EATBF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Eat & Beyond Global has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

