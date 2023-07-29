Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Expands By 25.4%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 533,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. 136,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,660. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

