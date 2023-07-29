Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Decreases By 60.9%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HWCPZ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.