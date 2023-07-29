Short Interest in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Grows By 19.1%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,060,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 10,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,619. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after purchasing an additional 685,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 144,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

