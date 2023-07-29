Short Interest in Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Increases By 25.0%

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hypercharge Networks stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.43. 41,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.57. Hypercharge Networks has a 1-year low of 0.28 and a 1-year high of 4.50.

About Hypercharge Networks

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

