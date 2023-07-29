Short Interest in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR) Expands By 20.7%

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGTAR remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

