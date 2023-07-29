Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Declines By 26.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,588. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.1273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

