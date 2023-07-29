Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Expands By 121.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the June 30th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 471,007 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 153,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMR remained flat at $23.63 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0544 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

