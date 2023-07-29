Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Increases By 129.0%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the June 30th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JUPW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 363,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 189.51% and a negative net margin of 206.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

