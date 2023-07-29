Short Interest in KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Grows By 18.7%

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,669.5 days.

KATITAS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KTITF remained flat at C$17.50 during trading hours on Friday. KATITAS has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.50.

About KATITAS

KATITAS CO., Ltd. purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

