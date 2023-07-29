Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Increases By 24.3%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.61. 1,503,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,066. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $199.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

