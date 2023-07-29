Short Interest in NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Increases By 105.0%

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the June 30th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital started coverage on NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

NCC Group Stock Performance

Shares of NCCGF remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. NCC Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Further Reading

