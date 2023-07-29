Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Increases By 43.8%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DQJCY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.78. 28,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.