Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Increases By 43.8%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of DQJCY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.78. 28,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $20.61.
About Pan Pacific International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Pacific International
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.