Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Decreases By 18.2%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Pathfinder Bancorp stock remained flat at $15.90 during trading on Friday. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.05. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other news, CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,892.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $112,223. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.