Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Declines By 18.0%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PUTKF remained flat at $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PT United Tractors Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation.

