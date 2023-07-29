Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Grows By 23.0%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $398.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $166.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,862,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.