Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Increases By 93.5%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSE Stock Down 1.6 %

SSE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 33,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SSE has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

SSE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.8005 per share. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSE Company Profile

SSEZY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,500 ($32.06) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) in a research note on Tuesday.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

