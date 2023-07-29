Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Grows By 36.6%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,685,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 1,233,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 300.9 days.

Sumco Price Performance

SUMCF stock remained flat at 15.21 during midday trading on Friday. Sumco has a 1-year low of 11.93 and a 1-year high of 15.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.21.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

