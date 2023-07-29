Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Increases By 100.7%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the June 30th total of 578,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

TBLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 388,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.49.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

