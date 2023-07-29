Short Interest in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Decreases By 24.8%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 970,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.39. The stock had a trading volume of 692,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

