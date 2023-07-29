Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Expands By 84.4%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 122,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of UGRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,599. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.16. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that urban-gro will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other urban-gro news, Director Lewis Wilks bought 20,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at $160,178.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other urban-gro news, Director James Robert Lowe bought 25,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,410 shares in the company, valued at $800,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Wilks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,178.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 143,416 shares of company stock valued at $218,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in urban-gro by 128.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

