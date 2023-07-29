Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Declines By 48.4%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

VACC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 5,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,083. Vaccitech has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

In other news, Director Robin Wright acquired 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VACC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

