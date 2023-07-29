Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Decreases By 19.5%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 900,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.44. 803,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,276. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.20.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $3,999,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $216,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 71.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.