Siacoin (SC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.29 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $200.15 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,317.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00323165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.75 or 0.00828005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00557192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00063351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00121893 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,691,485,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,668,539,081 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

