Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.52 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $203.65 million and $12.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,279.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00310958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.74 or 0.00818884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00556043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00062974 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00121429 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,688,515,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,665,579,340 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

