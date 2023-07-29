Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Down 26.4%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 26.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 8,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 14,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Silver Elephant Mining Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.
About Silver Elephant Mining
Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project, including seven mining areas covering an area of approximately 3,560 hectares of contiguous areas located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.
