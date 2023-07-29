Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.15

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

