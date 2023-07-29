SingularityNET Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $275.26 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,375.41 or 1.00046603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22309915 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $10,968,855.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.