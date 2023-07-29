SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $170.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at about $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after buying an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after buying an additional 394,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

