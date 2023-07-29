Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Holdings Decreased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 325,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 122.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

