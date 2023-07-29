Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 12,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 14,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Sizzle Acquisition by 136,211.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $179,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

