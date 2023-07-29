Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 672,683 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

