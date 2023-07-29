Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Gray Television worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 279,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 245,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 670,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,186. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Gray Television

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

