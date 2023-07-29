Skylands Capital LLC Buys 17,550 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $2,504,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 99,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AEM traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $51.32. 1,832,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

