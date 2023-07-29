Skylands Capital LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.16% of Lovesac worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $28.79. 160,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $438.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

Lovesac Profile

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

