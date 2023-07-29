Skylands Capital LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. MP Materials makes up about 1.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MP Materials worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $19,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. 2,041,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

