Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,165 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Barclays began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

