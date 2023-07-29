Skylands Capital LLC Sells 575 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 87.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $94,888,000 after acquiring an additional 558,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $599,675,000 after buying an additional 530,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.90. 1,893,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

