Skylands Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. 11,621,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,790. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

