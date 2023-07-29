SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Increases Dividend to $1.84 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.8422 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $7.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70.

SLM Stock Up 0.7 %

SLMBP opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. SLM has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $67.89.

Get SLM alerts:

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.