SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Increases Dividend to $1.84 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.8422 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $7.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70.
SLM Stock Up 0.7 %
SLMBP opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. SLM has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $67.89.
About SLM
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SLM
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.